Gas, carbon capture ‘critical’ to power prices, renewable energy, minister says

Gas infrastructure and carbon seize and storage know-how should be expanded to cease energy costs rising and to again up renewable power within the electrical energy grid, in response to the federal authorities because it introduced a $50 million funding increase to the trade.

“The government has a clear stance on both natural gas and CCS (carbon capture and storage), we will strongly back these sectors which are critical to both affordable and reliable energy for all Australians, as well as emissions reduction,” Energy and Emissions Reduction Minister Angus Taylor stated.

Energy and Emissions Reduction Minister Angus Taylor. Credit:Alex Ellinghausen

The funding comes because the Morrison authorities continued to pursue its controversial plan for a “gas-fired recovery” from the COVID-19 disaster, which Mr Taylor stated would handle the Australian Consumer and Competition Commission’s warning of a home gasoline provide shortfall in NSW, Victoria and South Australia. The overwhelming majority of Australia’s gasoline manufacturing is contracted to abroad consumers and home gasoline pipeline capability is recurrently stretched to the restrict.

“That’s why we are investing in seven priority projects as part of our gas-fired recovery, to make sure Australia has adequate supply and storage to avoid expected shortfalls in production in southern Australia that could emerge by 2024,” Mr Taylor stated.