Gas explosion in Pakistan coal mine kills 4 workers

A methane fuel explosion in a coal mine in southwest Pakistan early Saturday killed 4 employees, whereas three others have been rescued from the partly collapsed mine, an official mentioned.

Chief mine inspector Abdul Ghani mentioned the blast befell within the Sra Ghazgai mine space outdoors Quetta, the place the mine was allegedly being operated illegally.

No proprietor or contractor linked to the mine might be positioned after the explosion as a result of the rescued employees have been in no situation to supply particulars, he mentioned.

Ghani mentioned the mine was being completely examined to make sure no others have been trapped deep within the collapsed mine.

Compromised security circumstances and a scarcity of correct coaching for mine employees have resulted in similar incidents in Pakistan’s mines.

