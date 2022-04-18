Gas price for Serbia under oil formula may range between $450 and $619 – Vucic

The value for Russian gasoline for Serbia beneath a brand new long-term

contract could vary from 450 to 619 US {dollars}, Serbian President

Aleksandar Vucic mentioned on Sunday, Trend report citing TASS.

According to the Serbian chief, the battle in Ukraine tells

on Serbia’s pursuits and its financial impacts will likely be felt for

three and even 4 years. “Whatever gasoline contract we signal, we’ll

have the very best circumstances. If we’ve solely oil system now, the gasoline

value could vary between 450 and 619 US {dollars},” he mentioned in an

interview with the Hit Tvit program on TV Pink.

“The oil price is killing” Serbia’s financial system, he added.

The Serbian chief mentioned earlier that his nation’s financial system 100%

is dependent upon Russian gasoline and Belgrade hopes for a “good price” on the

upcoming talks with Moscow.

Following Russian President VladimirPutin’s talks with Vucic in

Sochi on November 25, 2021, Russia agreed to maintain the gasoline value for

Serbia at 270 US {dollars} per 1,000 cubic meters within the subsequent six

months. Further on, Russia promised to supply Serbia “exclusive,” as

Vucic described them, phrases beneath a long-term contract.