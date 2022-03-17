Americas

Gatherings held across nation to mark 1-year anniversary of mass shooting at Atlanta spas

A rally in Times Square on Wednesday marked one year since deadly shootings took the lives of eight spa workers in the Atlanta area. Six of them were Asian women; CBS2’s Ali Bauman reports.

