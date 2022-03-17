Gatherings held across nation to mark 1-year anniversary of mass shooting at Atlanta spas

\r\nGatherings held throughout nation to mark 1-year anniversary of mass capturing at Atlanta spas - CBS New York\n \n \n\n \n\n \n\n \n\n\n\n\n\n\n \n \n\n \n \n Watch CBS News\n \n \n \n\n \n \n \n \n \n A rally in Times Square on Wednesday marked one year since deadly shootings took the lives of eight spa workers in the Atlanta area. Six of them were Asian women; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.\n \n \n \n \n\n \n \n\n\n\n \n Be the first to know\n Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.\n\n Not Now\n Turn On\n\n \n \n\n \n\r\n\r\nSource link