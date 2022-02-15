Gatos: Why are people from Madrid referred to as cats in Spain?

One of each two individuals dwelling in Madrid was not born there, in keeping with 2020 stats.

This is smart for a twenty first century metropolis, however after we look again on the Thirties, the speed of inhabitants within the Spanish capital who had been born there was even decrease: solely 37 p.c.

Madrid has lengthy been a metropolis the place individuals from the countryside moved to seeking work, consolidating its popularity as an open and welcoming metropolis, one which lives on to today.

But being a real madrileño (the demonym for an individual from Madrid) can also be a supply of delight, and those that wish to flaunt it might say ‘yo soy de Madrid, soy gato’ (I’m from Madrid, I’m a cat).

Technically talking, for a madrileño to proudly state that they’re un gato, their dad and mom and 4 grandparents should have all been born in Madrid, in addition to themselves after all.

It’s definitely a peculiar nickname to undertake, and you could be questioning what being a cat has to do with being born in Madriz, as locals are famend for announcing Madrid.

Well, there are a number of myths and theories, together with that the title comes from madrileños’ popularity for staying out into the late hours of the evening.

But the most well-liked concept goes as follows. In the yr 852, in the course of the Muslim rule of Spain, Muhammad I, son of the fourth emir of Córdoba Abderramán II, arrived in central Spain and constructed a fortification made up of an awesome wall that surrounded the Manzanares valley and the Sierra de Guadarrama.

He referred to as the settlement Mayrit, present-day Madrid.

Years later in 1083, Christian King Alfonso VI was decided to beat this Arab metropolis.

Legend has it that one courageous soldier managed to climb the 12-metre metropolis partitions to tell the troops they might start the siege.

Ruins of Madrid’s Muslim wall, constructed within the ninth century. Photo: Esetena/Wikimedia

Impressed by his dexterity, the king remarked ‘he’s like a cat’. The nickname caught and shortly after the soldier determined to vary his surname to Gato for his feat to be immortalised.

His descendants inherited the feline surname and over time it got here to be related to among the most illustrious and highly effective households within the metropolis.

Fact or legend?

No one can really know, however what’s for sure is that to today referring to oneself as gato within the Spanish capital is a solution to flaunt that you simply and your loved ones are pureblooded madrileño.