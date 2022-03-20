Gauteng cop shoots girlfriend dead, turns gun on himself | News24

A 34-year-old sergeant shot his girlfriend lifeless after which turned the gun on himself at his residence in Norwood, in keeping with Gauteng police.

The taking pictures passed off at about 10:30 on Saturday.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello, the girl was licensed lifeless on the scene and the sergeant was taken to hospital.

He died when he arrived on the hospital.

Sello mentioned the circumstances that led to the incident have been unknown.

A homicide case and an inquest are beneath investigation.