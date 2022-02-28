Gauteng cops make 1 200 arrests, seize 20 firearms and 7 hijacked vehicles | News24

Operation O Kae Molao and different crime-fighting operations led to the arrest of greater than 1 200 folks in Gauteng and the seizure of 20 unlicensed firearms.

Gauteng police labored tirelessly over the weekend as a part of Operation O Kae Molao and different crime-fighting operations.

More than 1 200 folks have been arrested and 20 unlicensed firearms have been seized within the Sedibeng, Ekurhuleni, Tshwane, West Rand, and Johannesburg districts.

While some paid admission of responsible fines, others will seem in several courts in Gauteng on Monday.

More than 1 200 folks have been arrested over the weekend and 20 unlicensed firearms have been seized as a part of the continued Operation O Kae Molao and different crime-fighting operations in Gauteng.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo stated the operations occurred within the Sedibeng, Ekurhuleni, Tshwane, West Rand, and Johannesburg districts.

READ | JMPD officer wounded, customer shot dead in robbery at restaurant in Joburg CBD

More than 140 folks have been arrested for gender-based violence and 70 for driving whereas drunk. Police additionally arrested 130 undocumented international nationals. Several arrests have been additionally made for critical and violent crimes, together with homicide, armed theft, automobile hijacking, and home theft, stated Masondo.

The operations have been led by Gauteng police commissioner Lieutenant-General Elias Mawela, his deputies, Emfuleni Municipality Mayor Sipho Radebe, and members of his mayoral committee. The departments of correctional providers, house affairs, neighborhood security in addition to Community Police Forums have been additionally a part of the operation.

Masondo added:

More than 167 suspects have been arrested for crimes that embody possession of unlicensed firearms, driving whereas drunk, possession of medication and [being in the country illegally].

He stated 582 folks have been arrested within the Ekurhuleni metro.

“Most of the suspects were detained on charges of dagga possession, drug selling, theft, unlicensed firearm possession, rape, assault with intent to inflict serious bodily harm, murder, driving while intoxicated, and possession of a suspected hijacked car,” stated Masondo.

ALSO READ | Rosettenville shootout: Tembisa suspect was out on parole for robbery when arrested, court hears

According to Masondo, detectives tracked down and arrested 237 folks needed for numerous crimes on Sunday evening. Tshwane police additionally confiscated seven vehicles that have been hijacked in Gauteng, Masondo stated.

Masondo stated a few of these arrested have been launched after paying an act of contrition effective, whereas others have been anticipated to seem in several courts in Gauteng on Monday.

Never miss a narrative. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the information you

need delivered straight to your inbox.