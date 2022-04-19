Gauteng government’s acting DG, Thabo Masebe, dies | News24

Africa

Acting director-general of the provincial authorities Thabo Masebe

  • The former head of communications for the Gauteng authorities, Thabo Masebe, has died.
  • Premier David Makhura introduced Masebe’s loss of life on Monday.
  • Among his accolades, Masebe served as Kgalema Motlanthe’s spokesperson.

The performing director-general within the Gauteng premier’s workplace, Thabo Masebe, has died.

Premier David Makhura stated Masebe’s loss of life had saddened him and he expressed his heartfelt condolences to the Masebe household and the provincial authorities at giant.

“Masebe was a loyal and committed servant of the people who dedicated his time to transforming the provincial communications services. He was a multi-skilled communicator with over 20 years’ experience in the public service. An activist who committed his life to serve the people of South Africa and humanity,” added Makhura.

Before he was appointed the top of communications within the Gauteng authorities, Masebe labored on the Presidency because the spokesperson to former deputy president Kgalema Motlanthe.

During his tenure, he was additionally liable for managing the communications directorate within the personal workplace of the deputy president.

“In all the roles he has served in, he placed the wellbeing of the people above everything else. He was a true servant of the people. Masebe was a meticulous public servant with a wealth of knowledge. He was dependable and executed all his duties with diligence, precision, and competency.

“The Gauteng provincial authorities is poorer with out Masebe. We are grateful to the Masebe household for permitting him to share his selfless spirit of activism with us and for the excellent contribution to bettering the lives of the folks of Gauteng,” Makhura stated.

