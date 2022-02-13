Gauteng govt places 9 officials on suspension following SIU referral | News24

Nine senior officers within the Gauteng authorities had been positioned on precautionary suspension.

According to the Gauteng authorities, this follows the suggestions of the SIU.

It pertains to an investigation within the awarding of contractors for the refurbishment of AngloGold Ashanti Hospital.

The mentioned officers from the Department of Health and the Department of Infrastructure Development had been suspended in reference to critical irregularities uncovered by the SIU within the awarding of contracts for the refurbishment of AngloGold Ashanti Hospital within the West Rand.

“The SIU has, in terms of a proclamation issued by President Cyril Ramaphosa in August 2020, been investigating allegations of irregularities and maladministration in the procurement of goods and services related to the government’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic.”

On December 2021, the SIU made referrals to the Gauteng provincial authorities to institute disciplinary motion towards the 9 senior managers who had been implicated in irregularities within the awarding of contractors for the refurbishment of the AngloGold Ashanti Hospital, which was one of many hospitals earmarked for the therapy of Covid-19,” the provincial government said in a statement on Sunday.

News24 previously reported that the hospital would have 175 intensive care unit (ICU) and high care beds, to be used for Covid-19 patients.

However, in June, City Press reported that not a single patient had been admitted to the facility due to a shortage of healthcare workers, specifically nurses.

Of the nine officials, three senior managers in the Department of Health and six senior managers in the Department of Infrastructure Development were served with letters of suspension.

Disciplinary proceedings are expected to commence as soon as charges are finalised.

The provincial government commended the SIU for its ongoing investigation and civil action to recover public funds.

“The Gauteng provincial authorities continues to forge forward with the combat towards fraud and corruption, and the drive to construct a tradition of integrity and ethics amongst public officers, public servants, businesspeople and civil society,” the assertion reads.

The provincial authorities additional mentioned it had strengthened management methods to forestall fraud and corruption in addition to improved capability to detect, examine and take applicable motion towards workers, referring issues for prison investigation, and initiating processes to recuperate stolen cash.

SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago was not instantly out there for remark.