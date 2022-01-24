Gauteng health dept condemns attacks on vaccination workers after yet another armed robbery | News24

Five Tshwane well being staff had been robbed at gunpoint at a pop-up vaccination web site on Friday.

The incident comes weeks after a cellular vaccination crew was robbed at Wonder City Taxi Rank.

The Gauteng well being division referred to as on group members to defend vaccination groups in opposition to criminals.

Gauteng police launched a hunt for 5 males who robbed a Covid-19 vaccination crew at gunpoint in Soshanguve, Tshwane, on Friday.

The robbers made off with money, vaccination programme devices, two tablets and 5 cellphones.

The well being staff had been on the busy pop-up vaccination web site subsequent to Rivoningo Primary School, round 13:30, once they had been attacked.

Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo stated a case of armed theft was opened at Rietgat police station.

The males stay at massive.

Masondo stated: “The complainant alleges that they were busy at a vaccination station in Block HH and five unknown men approached them with firearms, and took cellphones and cash from them and fled on foot.”

The Gauteng well being division condemned the incident.

In a press release on Sunday, the division stated the victims had been members of the Pulse Health crew, which provided assist to the provincial well being division.

According to the division’s assertion, not one of the crew members had been harmed; counselling can be offered to the affected employees.

The incident came visiting a month after a cellular vaccination crew was robbed at gunpoint at a pop-up vaccination web site in Wonder City Taxi Rank in Soshanguve on 4 December 2021.

The division stated:

The continued assaults on cellular vaccination groups, who’re taking the vaccine programme to the group, should not solely placing the lives of healthcare staff in peril, however they’ve a unfavourable influence on the vaccination programme.

The division referred to as on group members to defend the vaccination groups, saying the scenario was getting out of hand.

“All these incidents are happening when the government is trying to increase vaccine access by taking the vaccination programme closer to the people,” the division stated.

It added: