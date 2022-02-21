Gauteng health dept disputes DA’s claim that it owes City of Joburg R200m for electricity | News24

The DA says the Gauteng well being division owes the City of Joburg R200 million for electrical energy.

The division has disputed this, saying it owes an impressive debt of R42 million to be paid in full finish of February.

The division additionally revealed that it was incorrectly billed by the City’s water meter readers at one in every of its hospitals.

The Gauteng well being division has disputed a tweet by the DA claiming that the division owes the City of Joburg R200 million for electrical energy.

On Sunday, the DA Twitter web page posted 4 photos of Joburg mayor Mpho Palatse showing to be main a group disconnecting water at workplace parks.

But division spokesperson Motalatele Modiba dismissed the DA’s declare, saying the present excellent steadiness owed to the municipality, based mostly on its information, amounted to R42 million and that this is able to be settled by the tip of February.

READ | Named and shamed: Tshwane cuts power to SARS, SAPS and Gautrain station over ‘non-payment’ of bills

Modiba stated: “There is a historic debt that is currently being discussed with the City of Joburg which involves a faulty water metering reading at Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital.”

DA public providers spokesperson and Member of Parliament Michele Clarke stated she would solely be capable of reply to questions on Monday.

The ANC-run Gauteng Health Department owes the City of Johannesburg R200 million for electrical energy! Mayor @mphophalatse1 is now main the cost in opposition to complacency, disconnecting providers to gather a whole lot of hundreds of thousands in unpaid municipal payments from defaulting entities. pic.twitter.com/MHibQilDOn — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) February 20, 2022

The City of Joburg has seemingly adopted the City of Tshwane’s lead of naming and shaming defaulting entities.

ALSO READ | All services have been paid in full and on time, say SARS after City of Tshwane cut its power

Through its title and disgrace marketing campaign, the City of Tshwane introduced on Wednesday that it had raked in additional than R200 million from defaulting entities, together with organs of state.

The City of Tshwane on Tuesday lower the facility provide to the South African Revenue Service (SARS), the SA Police Service (SAPS) headquarters, and the Gautrain station in Hatfield.

The City stated Gautrain owed R10 million and had final paid its account in 2020.

It additionally named Mendo Properties, the owner on the SAPS headquarters, saying it owed it R5.1 million.

Never miss a narrative. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the information you need delivered straight to your inbox.