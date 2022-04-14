Gauteng man, 65, convicted for possession of thousands of images, videos of child pornography | News24

A 65-year-old man from Johannesburg has been discovered responsible of being in possession of and distributing hundreds of photographs and movies of kid pornography.

A 65-year-old man from Johannesburg who was a part of a world baby pornography community has been discovered responsible of being in possession of and distributing hundreds of photographs and movies of kid pornography since 2012.

Kevin George Edwin Mulligan appeared within the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Monday, the place he pleaded responsible to 186 counts of possession of kid pornography and one rely of distribution of kid pornography.

According to the cost sheet, between May 2012 and July 2017, Mulligan was in possession of round 6 830 photographs and movies of kid pornography.

He saved the photographs on his pc and used a peer-to-peer file-sharing community often known as GigaTribe to share photos and movies with different paedophiles who fashioned half of a kid pornography community.

“The images and video clips contained material of children patently under the age of 18-years in sexually explicit positions or engage in sexual conduct or participating in sexual acts or assisting another person to participate in such conduct or acts,” the cost sheet acknowledged.

Mulligan was arrested at his residence on 11 July 2017 following a tip-off from the Belgium police. A search of his pc revealed the big cache of kid pornography that he had been actively gathering and distributing for years.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority, Mulligan was certainly one of 10 suspects concerned on this baby pornography community who had been arrested in South Africa.

Several different arrests have been additionally executed around the globe.

Mulligan will likely be sentenced on 11 June.

In July final yr, a Cape Town man was sentenced to 10-years imprisonment following his conviction on greater than 3 000 counts of distributing baby pornography, importation of kid pornography and creation of kid pornography.

Clinton Mark Calder was discovered responsible of gathering and distributing baby pornography between September 2014 and June 2015. He was arrested on 31 August 2015.

The State advised the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court that Calder was additionally a part of a world baby pornography community.

Law enforcement officers worldwide labored collectively to hint and expose peer to see file sharing baby pornography offenders, NPA regional spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila mentioned on the time.

During the trial, State witness Warrant Officer Grobler-Koonin mentioned Calder had been utilizing GigaTribe.

“He [Grobler-Kroonin] told the court that Calder had to specifically log on to the network to gain access, thereafter, he had to connect with a peer and request files in order to download his vast collection,” Ntabazalila mentioned.

Similar instances have been additionally reported within the US.

