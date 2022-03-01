A person was acquitted within the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on prices of the rape and sexual exploitation of a minor baby.

The courtroom discovered that the State did not show its case past cheap doubt.

Judgment was delivered on Wednesday.

Warning: This story might upset delicate readers.

Sunnyboy Anthony, 61, was discovered not responsible and subsequently acquitted on prices of rape and sexual exploitation of a six-year-old boy, after the State did not show its case past an inexpensive doubt.

Judge Rean Strydom acquitted the person within the Gauteng High Court sitting in Johannesburg final week.

“The onus was on the State to prove beyond reasonable doubt the guilt of the accused. The court cannot convict an accused on a suspicion as to what happened in this case.

“The accused should get the good thing about doubt. The courtroom is of the view that the State did not show the guilt of the accused past cheap doubt,” Strydom stated in the judgment last week Wednesday.

According to court papers, on count one of rape, it was alleged that on 31 August 2020, Anthony “unlawfully and deliberately raped a six-year-old boy, by committing an act of sexual penetration by penetrating the anus of the boy”.

READ | Gauteng businessman accused of grooming, raping minors granted R10 000 bail

On depend 2 of sexual exploitation, it was alleged that on the identical day said above, Anthony “unlawfully and deliberately engaged the providers of [minor boy] with or with out his consent and for monetary or different reward, favour or compensation to the kid for the aim of committing a sexual act with him”.

Anthony pleaded not guilty to the counts and gave no plea explanation.

The alleged victim testified, among other things, that he was playing with his peers when the accused called him and sent him to the shop.

Upon his return to Anthony’s home, the minor testified that the “accused did humorous issues to him”.

“He stated that the accused took his non-public half after which put it into his buttocks … he stated this took about two minutes. He was given R5 by the accused, which he used to purchase sweets,” the court papers stated.

The boy told his mother, who, in turn, called the police, and an examination by the doctor followed.

Anthony denied the allegations against him, testifying that although he knew the minor child, he did not send him to the shops on the day in question.

READ | Inside SA’s rape stats: Gauteng information most reported rape circumstances

“He stated that in the course of the time, he was not sexually energetic on account of his again issues. He denied that he had sexual activity with [minor boy],” the court papers stated.

In the interests of justice, a witness was called to deal with the results from a forensic science laboratory.

The court found that the witness’s evidence assisted the version of the accused that he never had sexual penetration with the minor child.

The court heard that the witness obtained samples pertaining to the accused. There were two clothing items and mucus samples of the accused, which she could compare.

Her report concluded that no DNA was obtained from the exhibits with reference to semen. In addition, she testified that a female DNA result was obtained from a pair of tracksuit pants in the form of blood.

“The courtroom is of the view {that a} cheap risk exists that the accused’s model is true that he didn’t have intercourse with [minor boy] and that [minor boy], being a baby, proof can’t be accepted,” the judgment further stated.

The court found contradictions between the boy’s evidence and that of his mother and friend.

“Then there’s the problem concerning the bloodstains on his tracksuit pants being that of a feminine. This proof provides to the uncertainty as [to] what occurred to [minor boy],” the judgment concluded.

Never miss a narrative. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the information you need delivered straight to your inbox.