Gauteng man, ex-wife and stepson arrested for allegedly stealing R1.2m | News24

Mauritz Strydom, 54, alongside together with his ex-wife, Jacqualine Strydom, 55, and stepson, Gillian Keun, 35, are dealing with prices of fraud and theft from Mauritz’s employer.

According to Gauteng Hawks spokesperson, Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu, Mauritz was a former upkeep supervisor at Germiston based mostly metal and aluminium manufacturing firm, Falcon Smelters PTY (Ltd).

She stated he allegedly made a non-existent cost bill of roughly R1.2 million from the corporate between February 2017 and March 2018.

Falcon Smelters took the matter to the police and investigations had been performed.

“Upon investigating, we noticed that the money was transferred to two family companies, Azazu Plumbing Express and Zeiss Electrical Contractor. On 7 December last year, the police were able to arrest only the mother and son as they could not locate the whereabouts of Mauritz. They were no longer staying together,” stated Mulamu.

Strydom and Keun had been charged with fraud and theft, “as they allegedly benefitted from proceeds of crime”, stated Mulamu.

The matter was reported to the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation unit in Germiston for additional investigation.

“Jacqualine and Gillian appeared in court and were granted R5 000 bail each. The case was postponed for further investigations,” stated Mulamu.

“With a warrant of arrest that we received from court we managed to trace Mauritz. It was only on 8 February that he was located and arrested at a shopping centre in Pretoria East and was charged with fraud and theft,” stated Mulamu.

He appeared in courtroom the next day and was remanded.

The case was postponed to Tuesday for a bail software, the place Mauritz was anticipated to be joined by his ex-wife and stepson.

