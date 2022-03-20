Gauteng man missing after car plunges into Hartbeespoort Dam | News24

A Gauteng man has gone lacking after his automotive plunged into the Hartbeespoort Dam.

A automotive monitoring firm issued an alert that the automotive had a battery disconnect, which towing companies responded to.

A search has been launched for the lacking man.

A search is underway for a person who went lacking after his automotive plunged into the Hartbeespoort Dam on Saturday.

It is alleged the Gauteng man had been in his automotive when it left the highway, and he could have been ejected from the automobile and landed in dense hyacinth within the dam.

National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) crews had been activated following experiences of a suspected automobile accident.

A towing service had been alerted to the placement of the sedan by a automobile monitoring firm.

NSRI Hartbeespoort Dam station commander Arthur Crewe mentioned after they arrived on the scene, the automotive was semi-submerged in dense hyacinth within the dam, showing to have left the roadway on the Randburg Bridge.

“Our NSRI rescue swimmers, SRU [Strategic Rescue Unit] members, SA Police Services and the Police Dive Unit responded.

“On arrival on the scene, rescue swimmers confirmed that there have been no occupants within the automobile,” Crewe added.

A search was initiated on Saturday. However, it was hampered by dense vegetation.

Crewe mentioned the towing companies recovered the automotive from the dam beneath the authority and supervision of the police.

Police divers, assisted by NSRI Hartbeespoort Dam, are nonetheless on the lookout for the person.