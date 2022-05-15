Gauteng man who allegedly defrauded SARS of R6.6 million hands himself over to the Hawks | News24

A Gauteng man handed himself in for alleged tax fraud.

A Gauteng man handed himself in for alleged tax fraud.

Between 2014 and 2017, Vusi Dlamini allegedly submitted fraudulent tax returns.

He will seem in court docket on 18 May for a bail utility.

A Gauteng man handed himself over to the Hawks after he allegedly submitted fraudulent tax returns, which price the South African Revenue Service (SARS) over R6 million.

On Wednesday, the director of Riverly Engineering (PTY) Ltd, Vusi Dlamini, handed himself over on the Hawks’ Germiston places of work.

The 33-year-old appeared within the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crime Court the identical day. His case was postponed.

According to the Hawks’ spokesperson, Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu, Dlamini allegedly submitted fraudulent tax returns between May 2014 and January 2017.

It resulted in SARS struggling a lack of roughly R6.6 million, mentioned Mulamu.

“Further probing into the allegations, authorities discovered that Riverly Engineering (PTY) Ltd did not exist. Dlamini’s business account was subsequently closed for transactions,” mentioned Mulamu.

ALSO READ | Broke Eastern Cape municipality writes off R1.2bn debt owed by residents, businesses

Mulamu mentioned Dlamini handed himself in on Wednesday – and he was subsequently charged with fraud and contravening the Tax Administration Act.

“On the same day, the investigation team successfully placed Dlamini’s case on the court roll for his first appearance,” he mentioned.

When he appeared in court docket on Wednesday, he was remanded in custody.

He will return to court docket on 18 May for a proper bail utility.

Never miss a narrative. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the information you need delivered straight to your inbox.