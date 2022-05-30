Gauteng police offer R100 000 reward for info on ‘very dangerous’ man connected to multiple murders | News24

Mbuso Ndabazovela Biyela is needed in reference to a number of murders which occurred between 2017 and 2022.

Gauteng police have provided a R100 000 reward for info that can assist them of their seek for a “dangerous” man in reference to a number of murders.

Mbuso Ndabazovela Biyela is needed for murders that occurred between 2017 and 2022 in Jabulani, Gauteng and Nquthu in KwaZulu-Natal, in keeping with police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello.

“The suspect is tall, light in complexion and deemed armed and very dangerous,” Sello added.

Anyone who has additional info can contact Major General Mbuso Khumalo on 082 555 8642 and Colonel Friccah Masilela on 082 822 7270, name Crime Stop on 08600 10111, or use the My SAPS app.

