Gauteng school placements: Online application system to be reviewed, says Lesufi | News24

The Gauteng training division’s on-line registration system might be reviewed.

Many mother and father have complained concerning the registration system.

The division has claimed that every one Grade 6 and eight pupils have been positioned in colleges with area.

Gauteng MEC Panyaza Lesufi has requested that the provincial on-line registration course of be reviewed.

Lesufi desires all issues raised by aggrieved mother and father to be attended to.

The assessment report can be tabled earlier than the brand new spherical of registrations, he mentioned.

On Friday, the division introduced that every one Grade 1 and Grade 8 pupils who utilized by way of the net system had been efficiently positioned in colleges that had areas.

A complete of 347 216 functions had been acquired, it mentioned.

“From this figure, 321 768 applicants had submitted their proof of residence and other required documentation to enable the department to facilitate their placements.

“As a outcome, a complete of 129 779 Grade 1 pupils and 191 989 Grade 8 pupils had been efficiently positioned,” spokesperson Steve Mabona mentioned.

Since the opening for late functions on 12 January 2022, about 25 448 pupils had been positioned in colleges.

“It have to be famous that these pupils had been positioned at colleges with accessible area,” Mabona said.

District offices were interacting with the relevant schools to try and accommodate applications for Grade 2 to 7, and Grade 9 to 11.

The department has also warned parents to refrain from visiting its head offices seeking assistance with inner grades (Grade 2 to 7 and Grade 9 to 11) applications.

“They are inspired to go to our district places of work, the place they’d be assisted with such functions. Approximately 1 432 appeals had been submitted in the course of the preliminary functions interval.

“Of these, 71 appeals were upheld on merit, resulting in applicants being placed at the schools they applied to. About 1 337 of the appeals received were dismissed. These applicants were placed at schools with available space.

“Twenty-four appeals are nonetheless being processed. They might be finalised in the end,” Mabona mentioned.

