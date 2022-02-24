Gauteng serial killer, rapist handed six life terms and over 190 years | News24

A serial killer was handed six life phrases and greater than 190 years for varied crimes.

Wellington Kachidza was convicted of homicide, rape, kidnapping and extortion, to call a couple of.

He dedicated the crimes between January 2018 and December 2019.

The North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria has handed down six life phrases and 192 years to a Zimbabwean nationwide for crimes dedicated between January 2018 and December 2019.

Wellington Kachidza, 28, was convicted after he pleaded responsible to 6 counts of homicide, three counts of rape and eight counts of kidnapping.

He additionally pleaded responsible to eight counts of extortion, eight counts of theft with aggravation circumstances, and being within the nation illegally.

“He used the same method to lure male victims, pretending to ask for their assistance with driving. He would kidnap them and demand ransom money from their families. After they paid him, he would then kill them,” National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana mentioned in an announcement on Thursday.

Mahanjana added autopsy studies for the victims revealed the reason for dying was head accidents or trauma to the top.

Regarding Kachidza’s three feminine victims, he would lure them below the guise of providing them employment.

“He would lure them to a nearby bush or veld, rape them and rob them of their belongings and walk away,” Mahanjana mentioned.

The 28-year-old Zimbabwean nationwide was arrested on 15 January 2020 after an intelligence-driven operation. He was later linked by DNA proof to the rapes.

Kachidza has been in custody since his arrest.

Prosecutor advocate Pieter Coetzer argued in courtroom Kachidza was motivated by greed.

The courtroom additionally heard arguments from the State that Kachidza had brutally slaughtered his victims and his actions had a extreme influence on the lives of the rape victims and the households of the deceased.

“The Director of Public Prosecutions, advocate Sibongile Mzinyathi, is confident that through this sentence, the community can be reminded that the NPA is committed to ensuring that people who commit such gruesome crimes are prosecuted.

“Mzinyathi can be grateful to the investigating staff of the South African Police Service [SAPS[ that investigated this matter,” Mahanjana said.

