Gauteng taxi driver stops his loaded vehicle to shoot man, then drives off | News24

The weapon seized from the taxi driver (Supplied by EMPD)

A Germiston taxi driver casually stopped his car to shoot a person he had an previous beef with, after which carried on driving to get his passengers to their vacation spot on Saturday, the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) mentioned.

EMPD Chief Superintendent Kelebogile Thepa mentioned officers doing pace entice responsibility had been flagged down by a motorist, who noticed what occurred.

The officers went to analyze and stopped the white Toyota Quantum Ses’fikile minibus taxi, with 14 folks on board, on the facet of the N17 freeway.

“The taxi driver was instructed to alight the minibus, with his hands in the air. He was handcuffed immediately and disarmed [of] a 9mm Browning pistol, with 12 live rounds of ammunition,” mentioned Thepa.

READ | KZN taxi driver in court after allegedly assaulting woman with wheel spanner

He mentioned the motive force allegedly confessed to the capturing, telling officers it emanated from an previous altercation. The driver allegedly fired a warning shot – after which a second shot, which hit the 32-year-old man.

The wounded man was taken to hospital for therapy.

The taxi driver will seem within the Germiston Magistrate’s Court on Monday to face a cost of tried homicide.