Gauteng taxi violence accused handed 80-year sentence | News24

A person has been sentenced to 80 years in jail for a 2019 incident of taxi violence.

A member of the Kempton Park Taxi Association was shot useless throughout the incident.

The accused was linked to the homicide by means of a firearm seized throughout his arrest.

A Gauteng man has been handed an 80-year sentence within the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg after he was convicted of a 2019 incident of taxi violence. One individual was murdered within the incident.

On Monday, Roy Mlungisi Ndawonde, 49, was convicted of a number of costs, together with homicide, theft and illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Ndawonde was discovered responsible of murdering 34-year-old Nomsa Makhanya.

Makhanya, a member of the Kempton Park Taxi Association, was killed close to her residence in Tembisa on 28 March 2019 whereas together with her daughter.

READ | Police sergeant among 43 suspects arrested for Gauteng taxi violence

She died of a number of gunshot wounds, mentioned police spokesperson Colonel Dimakatso Sello.

The case was assigned to Sergeant Mokgola Rapetswa, a detective based mostly on the Gauteng Organised Crime Investigation unit.

“Rapetswa immediately commenced the investigation and teamed up with Sergeant Mandla Masondo and Sergeant Bhekumuzi Dlamini in solving the case. Rapetswa meticulously pieced all the available evidence together, which led the team to an address in Vosloorus, where Ndawonde was arrested,” mentioned Sello.

The crew recovered a hijacked automobile and an unlicensed firearm and ammunition on the time of the arrest.

The recovered firearm was linked to the homicide, mentioned Sello.

Never miss a narrative. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the information you need delivered straight to your inbox.