Gauteng’s most improved school goes from a 50% matric pass rate to 87% | News24

Hoërskool Garsfontein within the Tshwane south district has been named the very best performing college within the province.

Aurora Comprehensive School in Soweto went from a 50% matric go charge in 2020 to 87.01% in 2021.

The greatest performing college within the province was Hoërskool Garsfontein within the Tshwane South District.

TM Letlhake Secondary School within the Gauteng West District was the worst performing college with a go charge of 38.36%.

In 2020, Aurora Comprehensive School in Soweto barely managed to get a 50% matric go charge after the vast majority of their matric academics had been hit by Covid-19.

But by way of onerous work and dedication, the college for women managed to extend its go charge to 87.01% within the 2021 National Senior Certificate exams.

On Friday, the college was named most improved college in Gauteng in the course of the province’s announcement of the 2021 matric examination outcomes.

“It was through dedication, commitment and hard work from educators and the motivation of our girls… It was hard for us last year. The majority of Grade 12 educators were hit hard by Covid-19. Some of them spent weeks in hospital. I was away for two months. When we came back, we saw we needed to work hard,” mentioned principal Ernest Moloi.

READ | ‘We made it’: 2 blind matric pupils among Limpopo’s top achievers

Moloi mentioned further courses within the morning and afternoon, in addition to continually motivating the pupils, had been what helped them to enhance.

“Our girls come from a poor background in a township that is highly impoverished. We make them aware that if they can’t get the certificate, they will suffer for the rest of their lives, and the only way they can take themselves and their families out of this is if they perform,” he mentioned.

Gauteng had a go charge of 82.8%, and 130 faculties achieved a 100% go charge. The greatest performing college was Hoërskool Garsfontein within the Tshwane South District.

The Tshwane South District was additionally the very best performing district within the nation.

The worst performing college within the province was TM Letlhake Secondary School within the Gauteng West District. It obtained a 38.36% go charge from an already lacklustre 52.97% in 2020.

The Gauteng East District was the bottom performing district at 77.5%, whereas the Gauteng North district recorded the worst drop, with a lower of 6.81 proportion factors.

Never miss a narrative. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the information you need delivered straight to your inbox.