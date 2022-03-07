GAZ Trackmaster Russian ute on track for local sales

An extraordinary pick-up that makes Toyotas appear to be toys stays accessible to Australian drivers, regardless of commerce sanctions surrounding Ukrainian battle.

An Australian enterprise importing Russian vans with army ties says native clients shouldn’t be affected by trade sanctions imposed on Moscow.

Australian Adventure Vehicles, a Queensland agency providing go-anywhere utes and vans to non-public and enterprise patrons, imports rugged autos from quite a lot of producers.

AAV launched the GAZ Trackmaster ute to Australia, promising “outstanding functionality” from the large four-wheel-drive. Sold abroad because the “Sadko Next”, the Trackmaster is a follow-up to the GAZ-66 and GAZ-3308 “Sadko” vans used broadly in Russia and former Soviet states for quite a lot of roles together with army obligation.

Brett Bolton, director of AAV 4X4, mentioned the Trackmaster is a “close relation” of Ural vans used for army logistics.

“Other militaries around the world are using it, but not the Russian military,” he mentioned.

“Because it’s not a military vehicle it’s not subject to sanctions.”

Australia has sanctions in place stopping residents from shopping for Russian army items. But GAZ, or Gorkovsky Avtomobilny Zavod, will not be at the moment topic to Australian sanctions.

The Trackmaster doesn’t have weapons or armour plating. But it does have immense functionality that common utes can’t match.

A claimed 315mm of floor clearance is about 10 centimetres greater than the Toyota HiLux.

The Russian machine’s 1.2 metre fording depth exceeds Toyota’s greatest vendor by 50 centimetres.

Powered by a 4.43-litre four-cylinder turbo diesel truck engine with 109.5kW and 490Nm, the Trackmaster has a handbook transmission and locking differentials.

A licensed gross car mass of 7450 kilos means you may load it with way more cargo than a typical ute, however you have to a truck licence to drive it.

And deep pockets to refill twin 95 litre tanks that price about $350 to fill.

Priced from $89,500 plus on-road prices, the Trackmaster is a car with Niche enchantment.

AAV’s Bolton mentioned the conflict between Russia and Ukraine commenced because the Trackmaster was “just starting to ramp up in popularity” with orders from non-public clients.

“We’ve [also] had local councils look at it. I think [customers are] going to be national parks and things like the rural fire brigades,” he mentioned.

“It’s far more comfortable and safer than a Fuso or Canter truck where you are sitting over the axle.

“We don’t want make them a collector’s item.”