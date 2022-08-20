Gazprom schedules three-day maintenance at Nord Stream

No fuel will stream by the Nord Stream pipeline beginning August 31 for a three-day interval, Russian Gazprom announced Friday evening.

The halt of fuel provide attributable to upkeep is a brand new blow for Europe, after earlier provide disruptions by Gazprom to EU-based shoppers despatched fuel costs skyrocketing. Nord Stream already underwent a 10-day annual upkeep in July, after which provide picked up once more at reduced capacity.

Starting on August 31, the one fuel turbine presently working at Russia’s Portovaya energy compressor station “will be shut down for a three-day servicing and maintenance period,” Gazprom mentioned — together with checks for cracks and leaks, cleansing and efficiency checks.

After completion, fuel flows will resume at a fee of 33 million cubic meters per day, “provided that no malfunctions were identified.”

Europe and Russia have been bickering over the difficulty of fuel generators. Russian Gazprom has insisted that Western sanctions are to blame for Nord Stream working at decreased capability — saying that one of many generators required couldn’t be transported again to Russia after upkeep in Canada. German Chancellor Olaf Sholz shot down that argument.