Gazprom provides fuel for Europe via Ukraine within the quantity of

43.96 mln cubic meters per day by way of the Sudzha fuel pumping station,

Gazprom Spokesman Sergey Kupriyanov advised reporters, including that the

request for pumping via Sokhranovka was rejected by the

Ukrainian aspect, Trend experiences as regards to TASS.

“Gazprom provides Russian fuel for transit via Ukrainian

territory within the quantity confirmed by the Ukrainian aspect by way of the

Sudzha fuel pumping station – 43.96 mln cubic meters as of May 28.

The request for the Sokhranovka fuel pumping station has been

rejected,” he mentioned. The day earlier than, the pumping quantity reached 43.6

mln cubic meters.

Earlier experiences mentioned as regards to information launched on the

web site of the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine (GTSOU)

that Russian fuel transit via Ukrainian territory may whole

43.7 mln cubic meters on May 28.

On May 10, the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine mentioned

it will shut down transit of fuel to Europe by way of the Sokhranovka

station beginning May 11 as a result of power majeure as the corporate might

allegedly not management the Novopskov fuel compressor station within the

Lugansk Region. Consequently, transportation nominations might be

rejected, with fuel to not be accepted.

However, the Russian fuel holding didn’t see any grounds for

suspension of pumping within the earlier type, noting that it didn’t

obtain any affirmation of the power majeure circumstances. The

firm added that it was technologically unimaginable to shift all

transit volumes to a different interconnection level, the Sudzha fuel

distribution station in Russia’s Kursk Region.