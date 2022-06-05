GB’s McGowan and Cunningham claim bronze in Rome

McGowan, proper, gained European gold final yr

Britain’s Rebecca McGowan and Caden Cunningham gained bronze on the second day of the World Taekwondo Grand Prix.

McGowan, 22, who gained European gold final yr, suffered a semi-final loss to Puerto Rico’s Crystal Weekes after a run to the +67kg final 4.

Cunningham, 19, defeated former European silver medallist Daniel Ros on his option to a debut Grand Prix bronze.

However in Rome, three-time world champion Bianca Walkden was crushed in her opening +67kg bout.

The 30-year-old Walkden, ranked primary on this planet, went right down to Spain’s Tania Castineira within the final 16.