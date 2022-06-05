GB’s Page and Songhurst win European gold

Page, left, received silver on the 2016 Rio Olympics and bronze in Tokyo final 12 months

Great Britain’s Bryony Page and Izzy Songhurst received gold within the synchronised trampoline on the Trampoline European Championships in Rimini, Italy.

The pair scored 47.750 of their solely routine within the ultimate to win by almost a full mark.

“We came into this competition knowing our capabilities. We went out there and hit our routine,” mentioned Page, the person world champion.

GB’s junior tumbling gymnasts additionally received gold within the males’s and ladies’s finals.

“We’ve been waiting to do synchro together for so long so it was exciting to be there in the final,” added double Olympic medallist Page. “And to be able to do the routine we did, it’s just a big relief and really joyful.”

Songhurst, competing at her first senior Europeans, and Page are each in motion in Sunday’s particular person semi-finals.

Their success comes after GB received four medals on Friday, together with two golds.

“Our main aim was to come out and enjoy it, and gain that experience of doing synchro together, and to come out with a European title is just amazing,” mentioned Songhurst.