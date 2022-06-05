GB’s Page and Way win European trampolining gold

Page received silver on the 2016 Rio Olympics and bronze in Tokyo final 12 months

Bryony Page and Kirsty Way received gold on a medal-packed closing day for Great Britain on the Trampoline European Championships in Rimini, Italy.

Page’s success within the particular person closing means the double Olympic medallist is now European and world champion.

It is Page’s second gold of the Championships, having won the synchronised trampoline with Izzy Songhurst on Saturday.

Way received gold within the ladies’s particular person double-mini trampoline (DMT).

There was additionally a silver for Megan Kealy and bronze for Megan Surman within the ladies’s particular person tumbling closing, whereas Lewis Gosling earned silver within the males’s particular person DMT closing.

GB additionally received four medals on Friday, together with two golds.