GB’s Powell takes bronze at Judo Grand Slam

Powell beat Buttigieg with an Ippon rating, taking one full level

Natalie Powell has taken bronze on the the Judo Grand Slam in Tblisi after victory over Chloe Buttigieg of France within the girls’s under-78kg repechage.

Welsh judoka Powell, 31, got here out on high with an Ippon rating.

Earlier within the day, she had been overwhelmed by the Netherlands’ Karen Stevenson, organising the assembly with Buttigieg.

It is Powell’s first medal of the yr and simply her second since a disappointing defeat on the Olympics in Tokyo final summer season.