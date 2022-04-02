GBV, drug dealing must be addressed, North West residents tell Bheki Cele at imbizo | News24

Minister of Police Bheki Cele held a second Crime Prevention Ministerial Imbizo in Mahikeng.

Residents raised issues about a rise in drug abuse and gender-based violence circumstances.

Cele has instructed police administration to deal with drug sellers “harshly”.

Increased ranges of crime, notably gender-based violence and drug dealing, took centre stage as Minister of Police Bheki Cele met with North West residents on the Lonely Park sports activities floor in Mahikeng over the weekend.

The Crime Prevention Ministerial Imbizo noticed residents addressing the minister on drug dealing linked to immigration, corrupt Home Affairs and regulation enforcement officers and the failure of police officers to behave in opposition to drug sellers, even when proof was introduced to them.

Cele’s second imbizo within the province comes three weeks after he visited the realm early final month the place residents raised issues about how gender-based violence (GBV) circumstances had been dealt with at police stations.

Some residents stated they had been turned away by officers, whereas others had been left unattended resulting from an absence of employees on obligation.

Responding to the allegations on the time, Cele stated: “Police are not supposed to turn a victim away. The job of the police is to go and arrest the perpetrators.”

Cele added that at the moment, there have been 900 officers in coaching to take a seat on the GBV desk at numerous police stations.

“They need to develop understanding, empathy and sympathy for the victims as they come to the police station so that they can respond with a better understanding,” he stated on the time.

Cele stated that 442 new cops could be educated within the North West.

He stated on the first imbizo:

There was one other resident that stated cops should not sort. I’m giving administration and myself three weeks to come back again to the province and cope with the policing and drug points.

Addressing the minister on Saturday, resident Gagoangwe Mathe stated there was a hearsay {that a} younger girl was raped by cops within the space.

“We don’t know what the truth is. We are getting all this information from social media and that thing has traumatised us. Every time there is a problem concerning police, Mahikeng police station is right at the centre of it,” stated Mathe.

Mathe alleged that the Mahikeng police station was “giving our people sleepless nights”.

Cele’s spokesperson Lizandzu Themba informed News24 that the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) was trying into the matter.

IPID spokesperson Lizzy Suping confirmed that the watchdog was investigating the matter after a 20-year-old girl lodged a criticism.

The girl claimed that she was at her boyfriend’s residence in Lorwaneng village on Wednesday when an argument ensued between the 2 and the police had been known as in.

“After interviewing them, the police officers informed her that they were detaining her for malicious damage to property as she had broken the windows at her partner’s place,” stated Suping.

She was then handcuffed and on their option to the police station, they took a detour and informed her that they had been taking her residence.

“She alleges that they stopped near the Maseru entertainment place in Mahikeng. The officer who was on the passenger side came to her, pushed her back and forcefully opened her mouth and made her swallow some sweet drink which made her dizzy,” stated Suping.

The officer undressed her and was alleged to have raped her. The driver was additionally alleged to have raped her. She was handcuffed all through the ordeal.

“The incident happened between 01:00 and 03:00. They then took her home after raping her. She was taken to the hospital for medical attention by her family,” stated Suping.

IPID stated it was gathering proof in order that the investigation might proceed. During the imbizo, residents raised issues about medication in the neighborhood and the rise in GBV.

Cele stated: “If those that are legal in the country are selling drugs to our kids… it doesn’t matter whether they are legal, they don’t belong here because these are our children.”

Cele informed residents he had instructed police administration to behave harshly in opposition to drug sellers.

“When we come back, a full report must be given to me telling me where I [have to] go to visit arrested drug dealers. I’m not talking about drug smokers, I’m talking about drug dealers; I’m not talking about those that smoke drugs at the rank. I’m talking about those in big houses because they are killing our kids on the streets. The report must tell me which prison they are in,” he stated.

