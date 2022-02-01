GCC members, officials strongly condemn latest Iran-backed Houthi attack on Abu Dhabi

The newest Iran-backed Houthi assault on UAE soil drew sturdy condemnations, with GCC members and world leaders issuing statements of help for the Gulf nation.

The international affairs ministries of Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Egypt, Bahrain, Kuwait stood in solidarity with the UAE and have supplied help in defending the nation’s “security and stability,” in line with the Emirati state media WAM.

On Monday, the UAE efficiently intercepted and destroyed a ballistic missile launched by the Houthis and destroyed the launch web site in Yemen.

In a WAM report, the UAE’s protection ministry reported no damages since particles from the missile fell in unpopulated areas.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Additionally, Dr. Nayef Falah Mubarak al-Hajraf, Secretary-General of the GCC, mentioned that “these terrorist attacks by the Houthi militia reflects its blatant defiance of the international community and its disregard for all international laws and norms,” in line with an announcement carried by WAM.

In a gathering between Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and David Hurley, Governor-General of Australia, the Australian diplomat additionally condemned the tried assaults.

Meanwhile, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu acknowledged that Turkey “sides with the friendly and brotherly countries,” after “strongly condemning” the assault throughout a press convention in Bahrain.

This marks the third cross border aerial assault by the Houthis in opposition to the UAE in lower than three weeks.

On January 17, the Houthis launched a lethal assault of missiles and drones, concentrating on an oil depot in Abu Dhabi.

The strike led to 3 deaths and a reported explosion of three petroleum tankers.

This was adopted by one other missile assault on Abu Dhabi on January 24, which authorities say was intercepted with no casualties. The UAE revealed then it had coordinated efforts with US forces at al-Dhafra Air Base close to Abu Dhabi.

A senior White House official revealed on Monday that US navy forces had deployed Patriot surface-to-air missiles on the ballistics fired by the Houthis.

US President Joe Biden insisted that the US was in “daily contact with the UAE” to deal with these threats, throughout an announcement made earlier than assembly with the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani on Monday.

“I’ve directed Secretary Austin to do everything he can to communicate the support of the United States for the UAE, Saudi Arabia and throughout the Gulf region. America will have the backs of our friends in the region,” Biden mentioned.

Read extra:

US forces fired Patriot missiles during Houthi attack on UAE: White House

Saudi Arabia condemns Houthis’ attempts to target UAE

Israel president hopes for more regional normalization on first UAE visit