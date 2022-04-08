GCC ministers support Yemeni presidential council’s call to negotiate with Houthis

The overseas ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states expressed their assist for the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council’s name to start out negotiations with the Houthi militias with the purpose of building peace in Yemen, the council stated in an announcement on Thursday.

“The Council expressed its full support for the Presidential Leadership Council and its supporting entities to enable it to exercise its duties in implementing effective policies and initiatives that would achieve security and stability in Yemen,” the assertion learn.

The GCC council additionally welcomed the Yemeni Presidential Leadership Council’s name to start out negotiating with the Houthis underneath the supervision of the United Nations to succeed in a remaining and complete political answer, in a means that preserves Yemen’s unity and integrity, respects its sovereignty and independence and rejects any interference in its inside affairs.

The joint assertion got here after the minister’s assembly in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh.

Earlier on Thursday, Yemeni President Abd-Rabbu Mansour Hadi introduced his determination to switch his powers to the newly shaped Presidential Leadership Council.

Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with the newly shaped council and the Kingdom urged the Yemeni physique to start out negotiations with the Houthis underneath UN auspices to finish the conflict.

