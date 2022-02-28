GDP Grows 5.4% In December Quarter, Lower Than 8.4% In Previous Quarter

GDP development stood at 5.4 per cent in December quarter of present fiscal

India’s gross home product (GDP) grew by 5.4 per cent within the December quarter of the present fiscal (2021-22), decrease than 8.4 per cent development seen within the September quarter. However, it’s a lot greater than 0.5 per cent development which was witnessed within the corresponding interval (October-December) of the earlier fiscal (2020-21).

In the primary quarter of the present fiscal, the financial development had been a stupendous 20.1 per cent.

The development within the October-December quarter is decrease than the earlier quarter (July-September) mainly on account of fall in development in sectors like agriculture, mining and manufacturing throughout the interval below evaluation.

However that is the fifth consecutive quarter when there was a optimistic development in GDP.