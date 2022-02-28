GDP Grows 5.4% In December Quarter, Lower Than 8.4% In Previous Quarter
India’s gross home product (GDP) grew by 5.4 per cent within the December quarter of the present fiscal (2021-22), decrease than 8.4 per cent development seen within the September quarter. However, it’s a lot greater than 0.5 per cent development which was witnessed within the corresponding interval (October-December) of the earlier fiscal (2020-21).
In the primary quarter of the present fiscal, the financial development had been a stupendous 20.1 per cent.
The development within the October-December quarter is decrease than the earlier quarter (July-September) mainly on account of fall in development in sectors like agriculture, mining and manufacturing throughout the interval below evaluation.
However that is the fifth consecutive quarter when there was a optimistic development in GDP.