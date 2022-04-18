GE Appliances recalls refrigerators with handles that can detach and pose a fall risk

toggle caption U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

GE Appliances is voluntarily recalling about 155,000 fridges offered within the U.S. with a freezer deal with that may detach when a person tries to open it, posing a possible fall hazard.

An extra 2,300 items have been offered in Canada.

GE Appliances, which is owned by Chinese firm Haier, announced the recall along side the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The firm stated a number of the stainless-steel, French door-style fridges may have an improperly put in freezer deal with that turns into unfastened when pulled. If the deal with detaches, the person may lose their steadiness and fall.

GE Appliances acquired 71 reviews of the freezer drawer deal with detaching. Among them, there have been 37 reported accidents, together with three accidents from critical falls.

“As part of our commitment to product safety and loyalty to our consumers, we are voluntarily recalling affected units to provide a free in-home repair,” the corporate said in a statement on its web site.

The doubtlessly affected fashions have been offered at Home Depot, Lowe’s, Best Buy and different residence shops in addition to on-line at Lowes.com and BestBuy.com from February 2020 by January of this 12 months.

Consumers can go to GE Appliances’ web site to test if their fridge is included within the recall. If it’s, customers can schedule a free in-home restore.