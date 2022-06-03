Gear Up For 2022 Detroit Grand Prix — Here’s What To Know

(CBS DETROIT) — The 2022 Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix introduced by Lear kicks off on Friday on Belle Isle.

It would be the final time the three-day occasion shall be hosted on the island after the Detroit City Council again in November accepted a contract to return it to downtown starting in 2023.

To buy tickets, go to detroitgp.com.

Here is an inventory of scheduled occasions for June 3-5:

June 3, 2022 (Comerica Bank Free Prix Day)

7:30 a.m. Gates open

8:00 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship – Practice 1 (DPi/GTD)

9:45 a.m. – 10:15 a.m. GM Car Corral Track Laps

10:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Masters Endurance Legends USA – Practice

11:20 a.m. – 11:50 a.m. Promoter Pace Car Ride Session (BCBSM Pit Lane)

12:05 p.m. – 2:05 p.m. IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship – Practice 2 (DPi/GTD)

2:25 p.m. – 3:10 p.m. Indy Lights Series Presented by Cooper Tires – Practice Session

3:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. NTT INDYCAR SERIES – Practice 1

4:45 p.m. – 5:15 p.m. Masters Endurance Legends USA – Qualifying Session

5:30 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Qualifying (GTD – Silver/Bronze solely)

5:55 p.m. – 6:10 p.m. IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Qualifying (DPi – any driver)

6:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Live Entertainment – The Verve Pipe (new stage location throughout from Autotrader Winner’s Circle)

June 4, 2022

7:30 a.m. Gates Open

7:45 a.m. – 8:15 a.m. Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires Qualifying for Race #1

8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. NTT INDYCAR SERIES – Practice Session #2

9:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires Drivers’ Autograph Session (INDYCAR Fan Village within the Meijer Fan Zone)

9:50 a.m. – 10:10 a.m. IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Warm-Up (DPi/ GTD)

10:25 a.m. – 11:10 a.m. Masters Endurance Legends USA – Race 1

10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. NTT INDYCAR SERIES Drivers’ Autograph Session (INDYCAR Fan Village within the Meijer Fan Zone)

11:20 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. Indy Light Series Presented by Cooper Tires Pre-Race Ceremonies

11:30 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires Race #1

12:00 Noon – 12:30 p.m. IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Drivers Autograph Session (At Transporters in 5/3 Bank Paddock)

12:15 p.m. – 12:25 p.m. Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires Post-Race Ceremonies

12:35 p.m. – 1:50 p.m. NTT INDYCAR SERIES – Qualifying for Chevrolet INDYCAR Grand Prix

2:15 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship – Open Grid/Fan Walk introduced by Hagerty – Pit Lane

3:00 p.m. – 3:10 p.m. IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship – Formation Laps

3:10 p.m. – 4:50 p.m. Chevrolet Sports Car Classic (IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Race – 100 minutes)

4:50 p.m. – 5:20 p.m. IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship – Post Race Ceremonies (Autotrader Winner’s Circle)

5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Live Entertainment – JR JR (new stage location throughout from Autotrader Winner’s Circle)

(new stage location throughout from Autotrader Winner’s Circle) 5:30 p.m. – 6:15 p.m. GM Car Corral Track Laps

June 5, 2022

7:30 a.m. Gates Open

9:00 a.m. – 9:45 a.m. GM Car Corral Track Laps

10:15 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. NTT INDYCAR SERIES Warm-Up

11:00 a.m. – 11:40 a.m. Masters Endurance Legends USA – Race 2

12:00 p.m. – 12:10 p.m. Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires – Pre-Race Ceremonies

12:00 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. Live Entertainment – The Insiders (new stage location throughout from Autotrader Winner’s Circle)

(new stage location throughout from Autotrader Winner’s Circle) 12:10 p.m. – 1:05 p.m. Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires – Race #2

1:05 p.m. – 1:20 p.m. Indy Lights Presented by Cooper Tires – Post-race ceremonies

1:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. Live Entertainment – The Docksiders (new stage location throughout from Autotrader Winner’s Circle)

(new stage location throughout from Autotrader Winner’s Circle) 2:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. NTT INDYCAR SERIES Pre-Race Ceremonies

3:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. Chevrolet INDYCAR Grand Prix (NTT INDYCAR SERIES Race)

3:38 p.m. (estimated) Drivers Start Your Engines

3:45 p.m. (estimated) Green Flag waves

5:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. NTT INDYCAR SERIES post-race ceremonies (Autotrader Winner’s Circle)

Transportation

Parking on the island is restricted and visitors are inspired to make use of the complimentary shuttle bus system to get to Belle Isle.

There are three inbound shuttle stops: on the south facet of Atwater Street and St. Antoine Street, on St. Antoine between Franklin and Atwater Street and the south facet of Franklin Street close to Rivard Street.

The shuttle is free and begins at 7 a.m. every occasion day. It operates till about two hours following the final race.

Click here for extra info on parking and transportation.

