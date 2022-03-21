Geelong theatre group wins $400,000 ‘Nobel prize for theatre’

Back to Back creative director and co-chief government Bruce Gladwin stated it was “just amazing to be reminded that the international community of theatre makers has watched our work over the last couple of decades, and acknowledged that what the company is doing is significant and important and needs to be recognised.

“It just feels amazing to be a part of that community, to be honest.”

Gladwin and Price have simply returned from the SXSW pageant in Texas, the place they offered a brand new movie work. There are extra worldwide excursions deliberate for later this yr now borders have reopened.

The prizemoney will allow the corporate “to take some risks in terms of creativity [and] development of new projects”, Gladwin stated.

“It’s an opportunity for us not to have to work so hard just going and finding the funds to take those risks, and to actually just experiment in the rehearsal rooms,” he stated.