Geelong theatre group wins $400,000 ‘Nobel prize for theatre’
Back to Back creative director and co-chief government Bruce Gladwin stated it was “just amazing to be reminded that the international community of theatre makers has watched our work over the last couple of decades, and acknowledged that what the company is doing is significant and important and needs to be recognised.
“It just feels amazing to be a part of that community, to be honest.”
Gladwin and Price have simply returned from the SXSW pageant in Texas, the place they offered a brand new movie work. There are extra worldwide excursions deliberate for later this yr now borders have reopened.
The prizemoney will allow the corporate “to take some risks in terms of creativity [and] development of new projects”, Gladwin stated.
“It’s an opportunity for us not to have to work so hard just going and finding the funds to take those risks, and to actually just experiment in the rehearsal rooms,” he stated.
It may also assist fund skilled improvement for the corporate’s actors, visitor artists and collaborators.
The award committee stated Back to Back had “created some of the most memorable productions of 21st-century theatre”.
Loading
It cited “the reflections on suffering, bullying and abuse and the importance of taking responsibility for your actions that resonate through Food Court (2008); the striking examination of power, responsibility, manipulation and authenticity in Ganesh Versus the Third Reich (2011); the small stories that lie hidden behind the metanarratives that shape dominant cultures and the inescapability of death in Lady Eats Apple (2016); the remarkable invitation that audiences enter into a fiercely necessary, very difficult and deeply touching conversation on the future of democracy and human interdependence in The Shadow Whose Prey the Hunter Becomes (2019).
“Back to Back have consistently and defiantly challenged social and cultural perceptions and constructs.”
The award ceremony is on the National Theatre in Oslo on September 18. Back to Back will carry out a season of Ganesh Versus the Third Reich and The Shadow Whose Prey the Hunter Becomes in Oslo following the ceremony.
Australians can catch Back to Back in June at Melbourne’s RISING pageant, the place its new manufacturing Single Channel Video on the State Library will invite peculiar folks to step ahead and speak about objects which are treasured to them.
A cultural information to going out and loving your metropolis. Sign up to our Culture Fix newsletter here.