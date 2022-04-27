Gelant, Fourie start as Stormers name experienced team for top-of-the-table Leinster clash | Sport

Warrick Gelant bamboozled Glasgow together with his chic expertise. (Photo by Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images)

Stormers coach John Dobson has made three adjustments to his beginning line-up to face Leinster in a table-topping United Rugby Championship conflict in Cape Town on Saturday.

The Stormers, who beat Glasgow Warriors 32-7 final week to maneuver into second spot on the URC log, are eyeing an eighth consecutive dwelling win.

Warrick Gelant begins at fullback, with Damian Willemse shifting to inside centre instead of Rikus Pretorius, who’s dominated out as a result of concussion.

Flanker Deon Fourie additionally returns from damage to take his place on the facet of the scrum, whereas the one different change to the beginning line-up sees JJ Kotze at hooker instead of the injured Scarra Ntubeni, with Cheetahs loanee Wilmar Arnoldi set to make his Stormers debut from the bench.

Also amongst the replacements is skilled centre Juan de Jongh, who’s certainly one of 4 gamers within the match-day squad with over 100 Stormers caps.

Dobson mentioned he was wanting ahead to the problem towards the log-leaders.

“This should be a great occasion for a number of reasons, with the top two teams on the standings taking each other on at Cape Town Stadium.

“This is a vital recreation for each groups with the play-offs getting nearer and we predict an intense recreation.”

Leinster, who have sent a second-string outfit to South Africa, did well in a 28-23 loss to the Sharks in Durban last weekend.

“We know Leinster’s pedigree and noticed how aggressive they had been final week, so we’re wanting ahead to measuring ourselves towards them.

“We will have to be accurate and clinical in all that we do for the full 80 minutes, which is a challenge that the team is embracing,” Dobson added.

Saturday’s conflict kicks off at 18:15.