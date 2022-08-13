Gender bonds make SA debut with Barloworld sale | Fin24

Barloworld, the South African automotive seller and provider of kit to the mining trade, is advertising the nation’s first sale of debt linked to gender-diversity targets.

The Johannesburg-based firm is planning to boost as a lot as R1 billion in three-year and five-year bonds, with the charges linked to objectives for ladies in its management constructions, in addition to participation of companies owned by black ladies in its provide chain.

Holders of Barloworld’s floating-rate notes maturing in December can have the choice to change into the brand new debt, mentioned Kate Rushton, a Johannesburg-based credit score analyst at Rand Merchant Bank, in a notice to purchasers.

The sale, deliberate for 17 August by way of an public sale, comes amid a world drive to satisfy sustainability objectives. The worldwide complete of recent debt linked to sustainability and social targets issued this yr is already close to the extent for all of 2020, in response to knowledge compiled by Bloomberg.

To date, issuance of so-called gender bonds have primarily been undertaken by growth banks and firms, with sovereign issuers but to enter this nook of the market. The South African authorities has thought of a sovereign gender-bond, however its plans have but to return to fruition.

In January, Colombia’s Mibanco Banco de la Microempresa SA issued $28.4 million of bonds linked to gender targets. Tanzania’s NMB Bank Plc has offered shilling-denominated bonds to boost cash to increase inexpensive loans for women-owned or women-controlled enterprises. The Asian Development Bank, Banco Pichincha in Ecuador, Singapore-based Impact Investment Exchange and the International Finance Corporation have additionally issued gender bonds this yr.