Genelia D’Souza shares adorable video to wish happy birthday to her dog

Pet dad and mom love celebrating birthdays of their canines or cats because the pets convey a lot pleasure and happiness of their lives. Like this cute video shared by actor Genelia D’Souza of her canine on Instagram wishing him a cheerful birthday. The actor has shared within the publish how the pooch made her a greater individual and the way he was the one one who was persistently blissful to see her aside from her husband Riteish Deshmukh.

In the video, Genelia is seen sitting along with her pet canine and lip-syncing to a track whereas the pooch tries to lick her face.

“My Dearest Baby Boy Flash, Thank you for making me a parent and teaching me to be one..

You make me want to be a better person. I can’t remember anyone who consistently is so happy to see me except you (Ya that applies to Baba @riteishd) My sunshine doesn’t come from the skies, it comes from the love I see in my dogs eyes. Happy Birthday Flash,” she wrote within the caption of the video which was posted simply two hours in the past.

The video has already obtained over 93 thousand likes and quite a few feedback.

Watch the cute video under:

“Happy birthday flashieeee, cutest cutie,” commented an Instagram person. “Happy Birthday Flash,” posted one other together with coronary heart emojis. “So Beautiful Genelia,” commented a 3rd.

Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh are widespread for posting humorous movies on Instagram.

What do you consider this cute pet video?