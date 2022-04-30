General Manoj Pande Takes Charge As Army Chief As General MM Naravane Retires

General Manoj Pande (L) took over as Army Chief from General MM Naravane.

New Delhi:

General Manoj Pande took cost because the twenty ninth Chief of the Army Staff at the moment after incumbent General MM Naravane retired from service.

Gen Pande, who was serving because the Vice Chief, grew to become the primary officer from the Corps of Engineers to helm the pressure.

Before taking cost as Vice Chief of the Army on February 1, Gen Pande was heading the Eastern Army Command, tasked with guarding the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh sectors.

Gen Pande took cost of the Indian Army at a time India is going through myriad safety challenges, together with alongside the LoC and LAC with Pakistan and China respectively.

As the Army Chief, he may also need to coordinate with the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force on the federal government’s plan to roll out theatre instructions.

The theaterisation plan was being carried out by India’s first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Bipin Rawat who died in a helicopter crash in December final. The authorities is but to nominate Gen Rawat’s successor.

In his distinguished profession, Gen Pande additionally served because the Commander-in-Chief of the Andaman and Nicobar Command (CINCAN), which is India’s solely tri-services command.

An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, he was commissioned within the Corps of Engineers (The Bombay Sappers) in December 1982.

Gen Pande has held a number of prestigious command and employees assignments in typical in addition to counter-insurgency operations in all kinds of terrain.

He commanded an engineer regiment alongside the Line of Control in the course of the Operation Parakram in Jammu and Kashmir, an engineer brigade within the western sector, an infantry brigade alongside LoC and a mountain division in high-altitude space of western Ladakh and a corps within the Northeast.

His employees exposures embody Brigade Major of a Mountain Brigade within the Northeast, Assistant Military Secretary (AMS) within the Military Secretary’s Branch and Brigadier General Staff (Operations) on the Eastern Command headquarters.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV employees and is revealed from a syndicated feed.)