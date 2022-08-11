General Mills’ classic Monster Cereals are back with a reimagined look

toggle caption General Mills

General Mills is releasing 4 limited-edition Monster Cereals containers as a part of a brand new collaboration with pop artist KAWS.

Franken Berry, Count Chocula, Boo Berry and Frute Brute are again for this 12 months’s seasonal launch. Fans are notably excited concerning the look of Frute Brute, which is offered for the primary time since 2013.

“It’s been a thrill to collaborate with General Mills and Monster Cereals,” stated KAWS in a information launch on General Mills’ web site. “I’ve been a big fan of the cereals since I was a kid. Even now, I love the original box designs and the creativity and imagination they invoke.”

Franken Berry and Count Chocula now bear the bone-shaped ears seen in a lot of KAWS’ works. They even have KAWS’ signature Xed-out eyes, as do Boo Berry and Frute Brute. The containers have been reimagined following the identical design as the unique containers, with an illustration of every character and a photograph of the cereal in a bowl, all set on a clean white background.

Fans have an opportunity to win a set of collectible monster toys designed by KAWS. By coming into a singular code discovered on the again of specifically marked Monster Cereals containers on kawsmonsters.com, they will be entered right into a sweepstakes for the prizes.

“Our Monster Cereals are some of our most iconic, and while we know fans are always excited to see them, we want to be sure that we’re able to offer something new and different with each release,” stated Mindy Murray, senior advertising and marketing communications supervisor at General Mills, within the information launch. “KAWS’s love for these characters made him the perfect partner to bring them to life and offer multiple ways to celebrate this season.”

The first Monster Cereals hit cabinets within the early Seventies with Count Chocula, Franken Berry and Boo Berry.

Frute Brute was added in 1974 and brought off the market in 1982. Four years later, Yummy Mummy hit the scene however left shops in 1992. In 2009, General Mills stopped producing the primary three Monster Cereals year-round.

Ever since, the Franken Berry, Boo Berry and Count Chocula cereals have been accessible solely seasonally for Halloween to “inspire nostalgic joy and spread the spooky spirit,” in accordance with General Mills’ web site.