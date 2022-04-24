General Motors, Honda in talks to develop solid-state EV batteries

GM and Honda’s partnership for solid-state storage would deepen their rising relationship. The two firms already develop hydrogen gas cells and EVs collectively.

General Motors (GM) and Honda Motor are in talks about increasing their electric-vehicle partnership to incorporate growth of solid-state EV batteries, which automakers are chasing as they should have extra energy, decrease price and lowered danger of fireside. The two firms already develop hydrogen gas cells and EVs collectively whereas Honda can also be a minority investor in GM’s self-driving car startup Cruise.

And now, each the businesses have been discussing joint growth of future batteries as they increase their cooperation. However, no determination has been made to this point, Shinji Aoyama, Honda’s managing director for electrification, stated in an interview with Bloomberg. “As of now we’ve not determined to do something extra with GM, however we’re discussing semi-solid state and solid-state batteries,” Aoyama stated.

Solid-state EV batteries are touted to be a doable breakthrough in electrical storage for automobiles. As lithium-ion batteries utilized in EVs presently have a flammable liquid electrolyte that conducts electronics between the cathode and anode, the last word objective is to switch that liquid with extra steady supplies comparable to ceramics. These supplies don’t catch on hearth and would additionally scale back the dimensions of the pack. They also can retailer extra vitality and lose much less energy in chilly climate circumstances.

Honda plans to start out a small manufacturing pilot in 2024 to show its means to make the batteries and goals to have them in manufacturing within the late 2020s, Aoyama stated. Further, GM and Honda’s partnership for solid-state storage would deepen their rising relationship. Honda has plans to construct two mid-sized SUVs utilizing GM’s Ultium battery pack in North America. The firms additionally plan to collectively produce smaller EVs that could possibly be bought in hundreds of thousands of items a yr globally.

As for solid-state EV batteries, battery makers have had a troublesome time scaling up manufacturing of such batteries for vehicles, however they’ve been utilized in small electronics like pacemakers.

