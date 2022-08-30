Genesis scores highest for tech innovation in 2022 JD Power Tech Index Study

The JD Power 2022 US Tech Experience Index (TXI) Study measures how successfully every automotive model provides applied sciences available in the market.

Hyundai’s premium arm Genesis received the best rank within the JD Power 2022 US Tech Experience Index Study. Genesis earned the highest spot within the innovation index by scoring 643. This implies that the model provides an ample variety of superior applied sciences throughout its product lineup. This is the second consecutive yr that Genesis acquired the highest place on this examine.

Chief Operating Officer of Genesis Motor North America Claudia Marquez mentioned that as a model, Genesis takes delight in offering the newest know-how to its prospects. “We are glad that the examine’s outcomes acknowledge our dedication to implementing applied sciences targeted on bettering our prospects’ driving expertise,” added Marquez.

(Also learn | Hyundai to build new EV factory in Georgia )

The JD Power 2022 US Tech Experience Index (TXI) Study measures how successfully every automotive model provides applied sciences available in the market. This parameter is measured on a 1,000-point scale. The index primarily combines the extent of adoption of latest applied sciences by automotive manufacturers adopted by execution. The latter examines how a lot homeowners just like the applied sciences and the variety of points they face whereas utilizing them. The examine analysed 35 applied sciences that are divided into 4 classes particularly comfort, rising automation, vitality and sustainability, and infotainment and connectivity. The applied sciences that are labeled as superior are solely award eligible.

(Also learn | Genesis X Speedium Coupe Concept previews future EV designs of the company )

Genesis shared the examine was primarily based on responses from about 84,165 homeowners of latest 2022 model-year autos who have been surveyed after 90 days of possession. The examine was carried out from February via May this yr.

Along with maintaining with know-how, Genesis can be specializing in its electrification plans. An earlier report acknowledged that Genesis declared to carry seven electrical autos by 2030. It will launch its last inner combustion engine automotive in 2025.

First Published Date: