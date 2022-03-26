Genocide Day observed in Brussels

The Embassy of Bangladesh to Belgium and Luxembourg, and Mission to the European Union in Brussels immediately organized a digital programme to mark 25 March, the Genocide Day of Bangladesh. The programme comprised a digital panel dialogue moderated by Ambassador and Head of Mission Mahbub Hassan Saleh. In his opening remarks, Ambassador Saleh recalled the darkish evening of 25 March 1971 when the Pakistan army launched a genocide below the code identify “Operation Searchlight” in current Bangladesh on the harmless and unarmed Bengali civilians. He expressed gratitude to the Lemkin Institute for Genocide Prevention and Genocide Watch for recognizing the mass killings and rapes dedicated by the Pakistani occupation forces and their native collaborators, led by-e-Islami, as genocide. He expressed the hope that with time, this recognition would discover wider attain and better understanding within the worldwide neighborhood.

Ambassador Saleh paid tribute to the three million martyrs who laid down their lives, deep respect to 200 thousand girls who have been violated and homage to the best Bengalee of all time, Father of the Nation Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The panel comprised well-known worldwide specialists and researchers on genocide and a former diplomat. Professor Gregory H. Stanton, Founding President of Genocide Watch, founding father of the Cambodian Genocide Project, founding father of the Alliance Against Genocide, and former President of the International Association of Genocide Scholars, United States highlighted the essential facet of ‘denial’ in a genocide which may be very a lot relevant for Bangladesh and for circumstances of genocide in different nations over many years. He talked about that the US Government is but to acknowledge the 1971 genocide in Bangladesh.

The panel benefitted from the expertise shared by Desaix “Terry” Myers, former U.S. Diplomat who was posted to the US Consulate General in Dhaka as USAID Assistant Program Officer throughout 1970 – 1971. He detailed how the cable despatched by then Consul General Archer Blood on twenty eighth March 1971 to London, Washington, D.C. and Islamabad was titled ‘Selective Genocide’, stating that recognition of genocide had already taken place whereas it was happening. This was adopted by two extra cables despatched by Archer Blood on sixth and tenth April 197.

Dr. Elisa von Joeden-Forgey, Co-Founder and Co-President of Lemkin Institute for Genocide Prevention and Endowed Chair in Holocaust and Genocide Studies, Keene State College, USA, highlighted that the case of Bangladesh already has the standing of genocide amongst the students of genocide as it’s talked about in volumes of publications and likewise taught in lessons on genocide. She recalled how the Western Press throughout 1971 itself repeatedly used the time period genocide. Given that the atrocities dedicated by the Pakistani forces are so indicative of the crime of genocide, she opined that it’s unattainable to miss this case.

Panelists Irene Victoria Massimino and Dr. Tawheed R. Noor mentioned intimately their efforts of analysis and collaboration to come back out with the popularity of the 1971 genocide on the event of the fiftieth anniversary of the Independence of Bangladesh. Ms. Massimo is Co-Founder and Co-President of Lemkin Institute for Genocide Prevention and a PhD Candidate, Robert H. McKinney School of Law, University of Indiana. She is an professional in worldwide prison regulation, the regulation of genocide, and common jurisdiction. Dr. Noor is a visiting scholar on the State University of New York at Binghamton and Founder General Secretary of Projonmo ’71 (A platform of the

kids of Martyrs of Bangladesh’s War of Liberation in 1971) and son of famend martyred journalist Serajuddin Hossain.

All the panelists unanimously reiterated the necessity for recognition of the 1971 Genocide by the worldwide neighborhood as extraordinarily essential to painting the true historical past to the world. Events such because the one held immediately, might contribute to the dissemination of the message of genocide that happened in Bangladesh in 1971 and significance of recognition of the identical.

