Geoff Huegill reveals ‘shame’ of marriage breakdown after drug charges

Former Olympic swimmer Geoff Huegill broke down as he revealed the toll his marriage breakdown has had on him.

Geoff Huegill has revealed his “shame” over the breakdown of his marriage after he and his ex-wife have been charged with possessing cocaine on the Randwick races in 2014.

In the season premiere of SAS Australia on Monday night time, the previous Olympic swimmer revealed the horrible influence the ordeal had on his household.

“In 2014 I was arrested with my ex-wife at the races for cocaine possession,” Huegill recalled throughout an interrogation with the troopers on the TV present.

“We got pulled aside by the police and I was searched. Basically in the blink of an eye our life got turned upside down.

“I was carrying a lot of shame and a lot of guilt that I put my family through that process. “And it led me to get to a point where I had to make the call to leave my family.”

Huegill and his former wife, Sara Hills split in 2018. They share two daughters, Mila and Gigi.

The 42-year-old broke down as he revealed his disappointment at not having the ability to see his daughters.

“I definitely have regret,” Huegill mentioned, wiping away tears.

“It hurts me to be in a position where I don’t get to live with my girls on a day-to-day basis because of our marriage separation.

“The last time I got to hold them was 18 months ago.

“That’s been a big eye opener because … life gets taken away from you in a blink of an eye.

“When I retired from sport for the second time, the only thing I ever cared for was family.

“The only thing I ever lived for after swimming was just to be a dad. It’s something that I loved and wanted to be.”

Huegill admitted he has had durations of melancholy over time since his marriage breakdown, however he was decided to make a contemporary begin.

“I’ve had times where I sat there and thought there would be an easier way out,” he mentioned.

“But I’m very proud of the fact that I’ve been able to pull myself out of some pretty dark times.

“If there’s ever a message I want to share with my kids, it’s to get them to understand and recognise that life isn’t going to be easy. The most important thing is how we pick ourselves up and dust ourselves off.”

The twin Olympian additionally spoke about how his weight ballooned by 50kg after he retired from swimming after the Athens Olympics.

“After 2004 I retired and put on 50 kilograms,” Huegill mentioned, including his weight-reduction plan consisted of “kebabs for breakfast, pizza, alcohol”.

The butterflyer mounted a comeback and miraculously gained medals on the 2010 Dehli Commonwealth Game and on the world championships the next yr.

“I lost 45 kilos, I got back behind the blocks again,” Huegill mentioned.

“I won a couple of medals at the Commonwealth Games.”

In an off-the-cuff chat with the opposite SAS contestants, Huegill additionally revealed he was approached to be The Bachelor after his divorce, however turned down the supply.

“After I got divorced I got asked to go on The Bachelor — to be The Bachelor,” Huegill mentioned. “And I thought, that is just not the right example to set to my daughters.”

Huegill has began a brand new chapter of his life in Singapore, the place he lives along with his accomplice Roxan Toll and their son Rafe, who was born final yr.

“I never had to leave Australia, I wanted to leave,” Huegill advised the Sunday Telegraph.

“I wanted to do something different. I just wanted to get on with it. It is a good place and there are a lot of good opportunities for work and a good opportunity for me to keep my head down.”