Geopolitics, not fundamentals, driving oil higher, UAE energy minister says

Tensions between Russia and the West are driving oil costs, reasonably than the form of elementary gasoline scarcity that might justify accelerated output will increase from OPEC+, UAE Energy Minister Suhail al-Mazrouei stated on Monday.

“It looks like it is not supply and demand,” he instructed reporters on the sidelines of the Egypt Petroleum Show. “The major hike is geopolitical tensions, that is what is causing prices to be where they are today.”

Mazrouei stated month-to-month manufacturing will increase of 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia (OPEC+) have helped to satisfy development in oil demand.

“If we have to do more, we have to look at fundamentals and technical data,” Mazrouei stated, when requested if OPEC+ ought to add extra oil to the market.

Brent crude costs rose to a peak above $96 a barrel on Monday, the best in additional than seven years, in response to fears a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine might set off USand European sanctions that might disrupt oil exports.

Last week, the International Energy Agency stated Saudi Arabia and the UAE might assist to calm oil risky markets in the event that they pumped extra crude.

On Monday, Egypt TV reported the IEA’s Executive Director Fatih Birol urged OPEC+ to shut the hole between the quantity of oil it has pledged to supply and its precise output.

The IEA stated the OPEC+ alliance missed its manufacturing targets by 900,000 bpd in January.

Mazrouei stated it was troublesome to foretell the affect of geopolitics on oil costs, however stated he was amongst those that didn’t anticipate Russia to invade Ukraine. Russia has stated it doesn’t plan to take action.

“I don’t think we need to escalate more than what is said. And what we hear is that there is no intention for invasion and that I think is comforting,” he instructed a panel.

He additionally stated that if the tensions resulted in provide disruption, producer nations didn’t have the capability to compensate.

“No-one in [OPEC+] can replace that production,” Mazrouei added, referring to potential disruption of Russian provides.

