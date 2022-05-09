George Pérez, celebrated comic book artist who redefined Wonder Woman, has died

toggle caption Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

George Pérez, a famed comedian ebook artist who was influential in shaping the Wonder Woman character folks know immediately, died on Friday. He was 67.

A household buddy introduced the information in a publish on social media. Pérez died peacefully at his house together with his spouse by his aspect, stated Constance Eza. He had a sophisticated stage of pancreatic most cancers.

“We are all very much grieving but, at the same time, we are so incredibly grateful for the joy he brought to our lives,” Eza wrote on Saturday. “To know George was to love him; and he loved back. Fiercely and with his whole heart. The world is a lot less vibrant today without him in it.”

In a profession that spanned over 4 a long time, Pérez’s meticulous pencil was behind a number of the greatest comedian ebook heroes. He co-created The New Teen Titans at DC Comics in 1980 and drew The Avengers for Marvel Comics. He helped ink the closure of a chapter on Superman.

Pérez’s mid-’80s reboot of Wonder Woman returned the superheroine to her Greek mythology origins. Patty Jenkins, who directed the Wonder Woman motion pictures, has cited Pérez’s interpretation of the character as a significant affect.

In a publish remembering Pérez, DC Comics described the artist as a “writer, co-plotter, penciller, and inker,” who left his mark on the Man of Steel. Pérez designed villain Lex Luthor’s iconic purple-green warsuit in Action Comics, and penned tales for The Adventures of Superman.

After he was introduced on to work on DC’s New 52 model of Superman in 2011, Pérez lamented “corporate comics.” He referred to as his temporary stint on the venture “the nadir of my career,” and instructed he was sad with top-level modifications to his contributions.

“If the fans love it, fantastic, my name’s attached to it. If they don’t like it, I can’t help that, even though my name’s still attached to it,” Pérez instructed ComicBook.com.

“George Pérez had an art style that was both dynamic and incredibly expressive,” said DC Publisher and Chief Creative Officer Jim Lee. “His art was the perfect storytelling canvas for some of the most important events in DC history. While he will be sorely missed, his work will live on with a countless number of fans, as well as all the talent he’s influenced over the years.”

After Pérez was identified with stage 3 pancreatic most cancers in late November, buddy Constance Eza saved followers up to date on Pérez’s well being with frequent posts on his Facebook web page. Fans responded by flooding the feedback with nicely needs and pictures they’d taken with Pérez at comedian conventions — as they did over the weekend.

“George’s true legacy is his kindness,” Eza wrote on Saturday. “It’s the love he had for bringing others joy — and I hope you all carry that with you always. Today is Free Comic Book Day. A day George absolutely loved and a fitting day to remember his contributions to comics and to our lives. I hope you’ll enjoy your day today with him in mind. He would have loved that.”