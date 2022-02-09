Georgia appoints new Business Ombudsman

Otar Danelia, the First Deputy Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development, has been appointed as Business Ombudsman by the choice of Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, Trend reviews citing 1tv.ge.

At immediately’s assembly at authorities administration, PM underscored that “business support is the government’s priority as business development is a precondition for economic growth and job creation.”

While instructing new Business Ombudsman, PM Garibashvili harassed the significance of “open cooperation with business, fewer barriers and as little bureaucracy as possible for the private sector.”