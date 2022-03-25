Georgia – Azerbaijan trade turnover up in Feb. 2022
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 25. Georgia’s complete
commerce turnover with Azerbaijan from January by February 2022
amounted to $248.8 million – an 9.8-percent share within the complete
overseas commerce turnover, Trend studies by way of National Statistics Office
(Geostat).
The present determine elevated by 49 p.c, in comparison with $166.9
million over the reporting interval of 2021, and 10.1 p.c,
in comparison with $225.9 million from January by February 2020.
According to Geostat, Azerbaijan ranked third amongst Georgian
major buying and selling companions from January by February 2022, following
after Turkey ($354.3 million), and Russia ($274.6 million).
Meanwhile, Georgia’s imports from Azerbaijan within the reporting
interval of 2022 amounted to $156.4 million, which is a rise of
55.5 p.c, in comparison with $100.6 million over the identical interval of
2021. Thus, Azerbaijan ranked third amongst Georgia’s high buying and selling
companions by imports from January by February 2022, Geostat
stated.
Georgian exports to Azerbaijan within the reporting interval of 2022
totaled $92.3 million, which is a rise of 39.1 p.c,
in comparison with the identical interval of 2021 ($66.3 million). Azerbaijan
ranked third amongst Georgia’s major export companions from January
by February 2022, the report stated.
Meanwhile, Georgia’s overseas commerce turnover (excluding
non-declared commerce) from January by February 2022 amounted to
$2.5 billion, which is a rise of 49.2 p.c, in comparison with
$1.6 billion over the identical interval of 2021, and 38.8 p.c,
in comparison with the reporting interval of 2020 ($1.8 billion).
