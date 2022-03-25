Georgia – Azerbaijan trade turnover up in Feb. 2022

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 25. Georgia’s complete

commerce turnover with Azerbaijan from January by February 2022

amounted to $248.8 million – an 9.8-percent share within the complete

overseas commerce turnover, Trend studies by way of National Statistics Office

(Geostat).

The present determine elevated by 49 p.c, in comparison with $166.9

million over the reporting interval of 2021, and 10.1 p.c,

in comparison with $225.9 million from January by February 2020.

According to Geostat, Azerbaijan ranked third amongst Georgian

major buying and selling companions from January by February 2022, following

after Turkey ($354.3 million), and Russia ($274.6 million).

Meanwhile, Georgia’s imports from Azerbaijan within the reporting

interval of 2022 amounted to $156.4 million, which is a rise of

55.5 p.c, in comparison with $100.6 million over the identical interval of

2021. Thus, Azerbaijan ranked third amongst Georgia’s high buying and selling

companions by imports from January by February 2022, Geostat

stated.

Georgian exports to Azerbaijan within the reporting interval of 2022

totaled $92.3 million, which is a rise of 39.1 p.c,

in comparison with the identical interval of 2021 ($66.3 million). Azerbaijan

ranked third amongst Georgia’s major export companions from January

by February 2022, the report stated.

Meanwhile, Georgia’s overseas commerce turnover (excluding

non-declared commerce) from January by February 2022 amounted to

$2.5 billion, which is a rise of 49.2 p.c, in comparison with

$1.6 billion over the identical interval of 2021, and 38.8 p.c,

in comparison with the reporting interval of 2020 ($1.8 billion).

