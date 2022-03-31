Georgia, Azerbaijan, Turkey, Kazakhstan sign declaration on Trans-Caspian East-West Corridor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 31. Georgia,

Azerbaijan, Turkey and Kazakhstan have signed a quadrilateral

declaration on the Trans-Caspian East-West Corridor, Trend reviews through the

press service of the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable

Development of Georgia.

According to the Ministry’s assertion, the doc emphasizes

the significance of the Corridor and strengthens the combination

potential of the 4 nations within the worldwide transport

system.

The declaration additionally famous the necessary position of the

Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway line in selling aggressive

transport between Europe and Asia, and burdened the significance of

finishing development work to enhance the capability of the railway

line.

The doc additionally highlights the numerous want for

infrastructure investments to extend the standard of transport

operations alongside this route.

