Georgia, Azerbaijan, Turkey, Kazakhstan sign declaration on Trans-Caspian East-West Corridor
BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 31. Georgia,
Azerbaijan, Turkey and Kazakhstan have signed a quadrilateral
declaration on the Trans-Caspian East-West Corridor, Trend reviews through the
press service of the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable
Development of Georgia.
According to the Ministry’s assertion, the doc emphasizes
the significance of the Corridor and strengthens the combination
potential of the 4 nations within the worldwide transport
system.
The declaration additionally famous the necessary position of the
Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway line in selling aggressive
transport between Europe and Asia, and burdened the significance of
finishing development work to enhance the capability of the railway
line.
The doc additionally highlights the numerous want for
infrastructure investments to extend the standard of transport
operations alongside this route.
